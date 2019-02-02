Smriti rockets to No.1 in ICC WODI rankings

After stunning performances in the first two ODIs against New Zealand, India's opening batswoman has rocketed to the No.1 spot in the latest ODI women's batters rankings, the ICC announced on Saturday.

Smriti cracked her fourth ODI century and an unbeaten 90 in India's 2-1 win in the three-match against

The girl moved up three spots in the batters' rankings to reach the top spot. She leads the pack with Australians and at second and third spots, respectively. is at the fourth slot, having jumped 10 places.

Indian Mithali Raj, who moved down a spot, completes the top five.

According to an (ICC) statement, it was fine recognition for Smriti, who has been in an exemplary form in the one-day format.

In the 15 ODIs Smriti has played since the beginning of 2018, she has scored two centuries and eight half-centuries.

Smriti's opening partner was another Indian to rise in the rankings. She has played just seven ODIs since making her debut in March 2018, but a half-century in the first ODI at Napier helped the 18-year-old to rise 64 places to the 61th spot in the rankings.

Amy was another one to catch the eye. Her rise in the rankings is attributed to consecutive half-centuries in the series against India, and four in all in her last 10 ODIs.

Amy's fellow batter Suzie Bates, whose half-century in Hamilton propelled New Zealand to victory in the third ODI, rose one place to No.6.

Lizelle Lee (down two places to No.7), (down two places to No.8), Stafanie Taylor and Chamari Athapaththu (both falling by a place each) complete the top 10.

Among the bowlers, there was less activity in the rankings. But there was good news for India's spin trio -- Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav and Ekta Bisht.

Both Poonam and Deepti jumped five places each and now figure at No.8 and No.9, respectively. Poonam took six wickets in the series to Deepti's four, while Ekta jumped nine places to No.13 after claiming five wickets in the series.

Veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami, whose 3/23 in the second ODI set up the series win, rose one place to No.4 and is the highest-ranked Indian in the top five, with Pakistan's Sana Mir, Australia's and South Africa's Marizanne figuring above her.

There was largely no change among the all-rounders. Australia's still tops the all-rounders' charts. Apart from Sophie Devine, who moved up one place to No.9, and pushed down to No.10, there was no change in the top 10.

