Hockey: India draw 1-1 with Ireland

After levelling the four-match series with hosts Spain, the Indian women's team put up a determined performance to draw the first match against 2018 Women's silver medallists 1-1 here.

got off to a good start making the first breakthrough in the fourth minute when they created a penalty corner opportunity. But the chance was missed due to good defence by the Irish.

But in the second quarter, made up for the opportunity lost when they were awarded a penalty corner for infringement by an Irish defender.

Gurjit Kaur, India's drag-flicker, made no mistake in putting the ball past the Irish in the 18th minute. India's 1-0 lead put the Irish on the back foot.

While defended the lead well with a disciplined structure, the Irish pushed for an elusive goal.

struck a field goal through in the 45th minute, which levelled the score to 1-1.

While the final quarter saw both teams play at par with each other, India remained resolute in their defence.

India's made a brilliant attempt to deny a goal off a penalty corner, minutes before the final hooter ending the match in a stalemate.

On Sunday, India take on Ireland in the last match of the tour.

