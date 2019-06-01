Sonakshi Sinha takes time off for birthday

has decided to take some time off to celebrate her birthday with her friends, and says she is looking forward to "just with no agenda".

Sonakshi will turn a year older on June 2.

After completing her shoot on Friday for Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's next with and Varun Sharma, Sonakshi left for her weekend plans.

"I have a solid birthday ritual -- take a little time off work and head out of the city with a few of my closest friends. The location may vary every year but the intention stands," Sonakshi said in a statement.

"Since I couldn't get too much time off this year, we've decided to spend the weekend at a farmhouse on the outskirts of and just with no agenda. I'm really looking forward to enjoying with my friends before I come back to the grind," she added.

Apart from Lamba's project, Sonakshi has "Mission Mangal", "Dabangg 3" and "Bhuj: The Pride of India" lined up. She has also signed a couple of new endorsement deals.

