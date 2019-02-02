Sonali Bendre back on sets, says it's surreal

Behl, who spent months in battling cancer, on Saturday returned to face the cameras. She says it's a surreal feeling.

shot a brand campaign, details of which are currently under wraps. Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar has directed the ad.

She shared a photograph on Instagram, and is seen in a casual white dress, a sleeveless denim jacket and a pair of funky sneakers.

Along with the photograph, wrote: "Being back on a set after a major sabbatical - one that has been testing in many ways on so many levels - is a surreal feeling.

"After all this, I sort of feel an additional sense of purpose and meaning and I'm so grateful to be back in action."

She added: "I don't think words would do justice to how beautiful it feels to be back at work...to face the camera again and portray the range of emotions required. Given that my emotions have been running high for the last couple of months, it feels good to give into the emotions that the job requires."

