Sonia Gandhi kicks-off roadshow in Rae Bareli

A day after her son and Congress President Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from Amethi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi kicked-off her roadshow here before filing her nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections.
Sonia Gandhi, who left from the Bhuyemau guest house at around 11.45 a.m., first performed a 'havan' near the Mohan Singh Netralaya.
She started her roadshow with Rahul Gandhi, daughter and the party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, son-in-law Robert Vadra along with grand-children Rehan and Mariya from Hathi Chowk to the Collectorate's Office.
Rahul Gandhi arrived in Rae Bareli earlier in the day to participate in the roadshow, while his sister, brother-in-law and nephew and niece made a night halt in the guest house with Sonia Gandhi.
Thousands of Congress supporters and workers raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government during the roadshow. They also carried placards highlighting the Congress' NYAY scheme that promises Rs 6,000 per month to poor families.
Sonia Gandhi is also slated to hold a meeting with Congress workers and then leave for Delhi on Thursday night.
The UPA chair has represented the Rae Bareli seat undefeated since 2004. Before Rae Bareli, she represented Amethi in the Lok Sabha from 1999-2004.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress managed to win only in Amethi and Rae Bareli out of the total 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.
Elections in Rae Bareli are scheduled in the fifth phase on May 6. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
