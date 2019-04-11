Sonia Gandhi kicks-off roadshow in Rae Bareli

A day after her son and filed his nomination from Amethi, kicked-off her roadshow here before filing her nomination papers for the elections.

Sonia Gandhi, who left from the Bhuyemau guest house at around 11.45 a.m., first performed a 'havan' near the Mohan Singh Netralaya.

She started her roadshow with Rahul Gandhi, daughter and the party's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with grand-children and from Hathi Chowk to the

arrived in earlier in the day to participate in the roadshow, while his sister, and nephew and niece made a night halt in the guest house with

Thousands of supporters and workers raised slogans against and the BJP government during the roadshow. They also carried placards highlighting the Congress' NYAY scheme that promises Rs 6,000 per month to poor families.

is also slated to hold a meeting with workers and then leave for on Thursday night.

The chair has represented the seat undefeated since 2004. Before Rae Bareli, she represented in the from 1999-2004.

In the 2014 elections, managed to win only in and out of the total 80 seats in

Elections in Rae Bareli are scheduled in the fifth phase on May 6. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

--IANS

aks/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)