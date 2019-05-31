SP leader shot dead in broad day light by unidentified men

-
ALSO READ
Samajwadi Party leader shot dead in Greater Noida
Liquor worth Rs 30 lakh seized on poll eve in Gautam Buddh Nagar
Organised crime, women safety priority, says new Gautam Buddh Nagar SSP Vaibhav Krishna
Rural voters pip urban in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 62.7 pc overall turnout
Gang that targeted IT offices in Noida busted, 3 held
-
A Samajwadi Party leader was shot dead by unidentified men near his residence in Greater Noida's Dadri area on Friday.
The deceased identified as Ramtek Katariya was the head of the SP's Dadri assembly segment, the police said.
"Katariya was shot near his home in Dadri around 12:30 p.m. He was shot by at least four unidentified men who were in the car. The accused pumped five bullets into his body," a senior police officer said.
Katariya was later declared brought dead in a nearby hospital, the officer added.
Initial investigation by the police does not point to politically motivated rivarly leading to the murder. The police claimed that the murder was a result of a personal rivarly within the family of the deceased.
SSP Gautam Buddh Nagar Vaibhav Krishna said: "Initial findings indicate that the killing is a result of personal rivalry between Ramtek Katariya and one his brothers in the extended family. Prima facie, there appears no political conspiracy or rivalry in this case."
--IANS
rag/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU