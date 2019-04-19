SpiceJet hires 500, most from grounded Jet

has hired as many as 500 pilots, cabin crew, technical and other ground staff in recent weeks with most of them coming from now-grounded

"As we expand and grow, we are giving first preference to those who have recently lost their jobs due to the unfortunate closure of We have already provided jobs to more than 100 pilots, more than 200 cabin crew and more than 200 technical and airport staff," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director,

He added that will induct a large number of planes soon.

The on Thursday said it would induct as many as 27 planes in a record time of less than two weeks. The is the second biggest carrier by domestic market share of 13.7 per cent (as on Feberuary, 2019).

It has a fleet of 48 737s, 27 Q-400s and one freighter.

The Gurgaon-based carrier has fast captured the traffic by aggressively expanding its fleet. Following the fall of rival Jet Airways, it has bagged most of the grounded carrier's unused slots.

"SpiceJet has got 24 slots compared to 20 of IndiGo," an industry source said.

