28 killed in Portugal island accident

At least 28 people were killed and another 28 injured when a bus crashed on Portugal's Island, authorities said.

Most of the casualties were German tourists, Carmo Silva, a for the Regional Health Department, told on Wednesday.

In total, 56 people were onboard the bus when it crashed, she said.

Claudia Veloso, a for Portugal's Interior Minister, confirmed that 28 people had died.

"The is talking to local authorities and there possibly are German fatalities, but we cannot confirm at this moment," a told

According to Silva, the bus was going down a steep road when the apparently lost control and it went down a cliff.

is located approximately 1,000 km off the Portuguese mainland.

--IANS

ksk/bg

