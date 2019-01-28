New Zealand recall Neesham, Astle for final 2 ODIs vs India

Hours after took an unbeateable 3-0 lead in the five-match ODI rubber, (NZC) on Monday recalled all-rounder and leg-spinner while dropping and for the final two One-day Internationals.

Neesham recently made a comeback to the ODI side against after almost two years where he dished out some powerful performances before missing the solitary T20 International with a hamstring

Astle was picked for the ODIs against in November but was ruled out before the first match with a

He has so far played only 11 international matches. But with the Kiwis still searching for that winning combination before the ICC World Cup, it will be interesting to see whether he can fit in.

Commenting on the selection, selector said: "Doug and Ish have been two of the brighter spots of the ODI series so far and we've been encouraged by their performances against a quality Indian side.

"It's great to welcome back the all-round skills of and Todd and we're looking forward to seeing what they can bring to the series. We're still looking to keep our options open with selections at this stage and ensure we continue to learn as much as we can about our players," he added.

The final two ODIs against will be played in and on January 31 and February 3 respectively.

--IANS

tri/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)