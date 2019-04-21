Sri Lanka mayhem on Easter Sunday kills 192 (6th Lead)

declared a nationwide after suicide bombers carried out a string of well-planned deadly explosions, mostly in Colombo, on leaving 192 dead and 470 injured in the island's bloodiest day since the civil war ended a decade ago.

Starting around 8.30 a.m. when the first blast ripped apart the at Kochchikade here during Easter Mass, five more powerful explosions followed, hitting a total of three luxury hotels in and also in Negombo, 30 km from here, and the in the eastern district of Batticaloa, 250 km east of

Just as authorities thought they had the situation under control, another blast went off in the afternoon near a restaurant close to the in Colombo, killing two persons, and the neighbourhood of Dematogoda killing another three persons.

Indian spoke on phone with Sri Lankan and Ranil Wickremesinghe, called the terror attacks "cold-blooded and pre-planned" barbarism and offered all help from

No one claimed responsibility for the bloodbath but AFP reported that had issued a nationwide alert 10 days ago warning that suicide bombers planned to hit prominent Catholic churches.

newspaper quoted the findings of initial investigations as saying that the first six major blasts were caused by Islamist suicide bombers and added that two of them had checked a day earlier into the Shangri-La Hotel, one of the three hotels targeted in Colombo.

It said that the investigators who broke into Room No 616 "had recovered materials used by radical" Islamist extremists. The Mirror said it was not clear if the bombers were Sri Lankans or foreigners.

Authorities said that 35 foreigners were among the dead but their nationalities were not clear.

Besides Shangri-La, the other hotels hit were Cinnamon Grand, located near the official residence of the Prime Minister, and

A Sri Lankan journalist, V. Thanabalasingham, told IANS over telephone that a sense of panic had gripped Colombo, which had given up its overbearing security apparatus ever since the were crushed in May 2009, leading to a decade of peace.

Photos and videos circulating on showed the roof of one church had been almost fully blown away in the blast. The floor was littered with a mixture of roof tiles, splintered wood and blood, said.

Many people could be seen covered in blood. Some helped those with more Ambulances, their sirens wailing, rushed the dead and seriously injured to hospitals -- once a familiar sight in Colombo.

described the carnage. "Horrible scenes. I saw many body parts strewn all over," he said.

Sirisena urged the public to be calm and cooperate with the authorities to conduct swift investigations into the blasts. "I am shocked and saddened by the situation."

The government had imposed indefinite across the nation and has temporarily blocked and to curb the spread of fake news.

AFP quoted the police warning as saying that a foreign intelligence agency had reported that the National Thowheeth Jama'ath (NTJ), a Muslim group blamed for attacks on Buddhist shrines, was planning to carry out suicide attacks against prominent churches as well as the

Although Christians form only around 7 per cent of the Sri Lanka's mainly Buddhist population, they are found both in the majority Sinhalese and minority Tamil communities.

