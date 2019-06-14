We have to play within our limitations, can't copy teams like India: Karunaratne

will have to work within their limitations and can't copy a team like in their pursuit for a knockout berth at the World Cup, said

"We are a team with limited talent. If you compare us with a lot of other sides, we have major limitations. For example, the side has someone who hits a hundred virtually in every match. In our team, we've only had one or two centurions all year," was quoted as saying in ESPNcricinfo.

"Their openers can hit the big shots any time they want. They can defend any time they want ... They've faced every bowler there is to face, either in internationals or the IPL, and they've got all that knowledge and experience," he said.

also said that his fast bowlers cannot be compared with the Indians.

"They've got fast bowlers that go at over 140kph. We don't have that luxury - we're 130, 135kph. So we have to work within those limitations. We have to compete, but we can't copy We have our own rhythm. If we play smart, we can beat anyone."



Despite just one win from four games, are currently placed at the fifth spot in the points table, courtesy two wash out matches from which they shared points with and

face defending champions here Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)