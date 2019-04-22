Sri Lanka shows religious extremism's ugly face: CPI-M

-
ALSO READ
Theresa May condemns 'appalling' church attacks in Sri Lanka on Easter
Holy Land Catholics condemn deadly Sri Lanka blasts
Interpol offers Sri Lanka assistance to investigate Easter Sunday blasts
Multiple blasts likely to have "adverse impact" on Lankan tourism: tour operators
Keralite among those killed in blasts in Sri Lanka; Ker CM
-
The horrific killings in Sri Lanka show "how terror motivated by religious extremism is increasingly targeting minorities in the respective countries of South
Asia", the CPI-M said on Monday.
"This underlines the necessity to combat religious extremism in all its forms," the Communist Party of India-Marxist said in a statement.
The CPI-M expressed outrage over the serial blasts in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday which have killed 290 people and injured 500 others.
--IANS
mr/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU