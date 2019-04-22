JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Court sends complaint against Rahul to another judge

Business Standard

Sri Lanka shows religious extremism's ugly face: CPI-M

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The horrific killings in Sri Lanka show "how terror motivated by religious extremism is increasingly targeting minorities in the respective countries of South

Asia", the CPI-M said on Monday.

"This underlines the necessity to combat religious extremism in all its forms," the Communist Party of India-Marxist said in a statement.

The CPI-M expressed outrage over the serial blasts in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday which have killed 290 people and injured 500 others.

--IANS

mr/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 18:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU