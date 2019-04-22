India now virtually terror-free, says Modi

Citing the example of the bombings in that killed nearly 300 people, on Monday claimed that is now virtually "terror-free" barring some pockets of

Addressing an election rally at Pimpalgaon in district, Modi said: "Scores were killed in when terrorists struck at the innocent Christians peacefully engaged in prayers in churches, yesterday (Sunday)."

"What was the situation in prior to 2014? There were regular terror strikes in Maharashtra, Ayodhya, and other parts of the country. The (then) Congress-Nationalist Party government just mourned and kept crying about "

"But after coming to power in 2014, your 'Chowkidar' changed that strategy and rammed the terrorists inside their dens and the result is before all to see," he said, referring to the February 26 strikes in Balakot, Pakistan, after the February 14 Pulwama attack which killed 40 CRPF troopers.

"Terror is now practically erased from the country, barring some pockets in but even there, our security forces regularly keep killing the terrorists... The terrorists are scared that under 'Modi' they cannot escape punishment."

Later, at a rally in Nandurbar, Modi assured that nobody would change the structure of reservations till he is at the helm of affairs.

He assured the predominantly tribal farmers here that their lands are safe and sought the people to vote for "a strong government at the Centre", as due to corruption in the Congress-led government, nothing had been done for the people of north

Modi promised he would strive to increase the farmers' incomes by enabling production of ethanol from sugarcane which the previous Congress-NCP governments never bothered for.

"This will give you higher remuneration prices for your sugarcane, ethanol mixed with petrol would reduce the prices of petrol, reduce the on the country". Earlier, only 40 crore litres ethanol was produced, not it has gone up to 140 crore litres. The previous government had knowledge of all of this but they never bothered as it would remove the 'cream' of their earnings," Modi said.

He expressed optimism that the BJP-NDA would sweep to power at the Centre after which the government would implement further welfare measures.

