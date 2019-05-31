Sri Lanka to face heavy rains

Heavy rains are expected in due to the southwest forming over the country, the Department said on Friday.

Fairly heavy falls of about 75 millimetres are expected in some districts while several spells of showers will occur in northwestern and central provinces, Colombo, Gampaha, the outskirts of the capital and Kegalle district, reported.

"There may be temporary local strong during thundershowers. The public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by lightning activity," the department said.

