Stalin-KCR meeting on May 13 uncertain

Uncertainty prevails on the proposed meeting between and M. on May 13 as the latter is yet to confirm the former's request, say DMK officials.

Rao is trying to form a non-Congress, non-BJP grouping of political parties.

The initial response of the DMK to Rao's proposal is lukewarm. Stalin is also busy with the campaign for the upcoming May 19 by-elections for four Assembly constituencies.

According to DMK officials, no confirmation has been communicated to Rao for the May 13 meeting proposed by him.

"It was Stalin who had proposed Rahul Gandhi's name for the Prime Minister's post and continues to stick to that. On the other hand, Rao is trying to promote a non-BJP, non- front," a told IANS.

Perhaps, as a mark of courtesy, Stalin may meet Rao.

According to the DMK leader, the stability of the government at the Centre may be an issue in the case of a third front as the previous experiences were not good.

Last year, Rao met Stalin here and discussed issues related to state autonomy, finances and the political situation.

Rao called on Stalin after meeting then

Stalin said KCR was in talks with other political parties and he would himself talk about various issues with other like-minded parties in and at different levels within the DMK.

KCR, the of Telangana's ruling Rashtra Samithi, says needs honest federalism and it should continue to remain a secular country.

