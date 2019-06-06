Sonal Vengurlekar joins 'Yeh Teri Galiyan'

Vengurlekar is set to play a role with a "variety of shades" in the show "Yeh Teri Galiyan".

"I am entering 'Yeh Teri Galiyan'. I am not in a position to divulge much details, however my character is quite intriguing as I get to play a variety of shades in the show which is also one of the prime reasons for taking up this show," said in a statement.

"I am looking forward to start shooting for it," she added.

She will come in as Nandini in "Yeh Teri...". According to a source, her character will enter the house as an old lost friend of (played by Avinash Mishra) and will stay in his house.

The "Saam Daam Dand Bhed" was last seen on the small screen in the episodic show "Laal Ishq" earlier this year.

--IANS

nn/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)