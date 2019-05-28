Stop interfering in Tibet: China tells US

on Tuesday told the US to stop interfering in after the American advised to hold talks with Tibetan the who is living in

In a rare visit to last week, US to advised the officials to hold talks with the and slammed for cracking down on religious freedom in the restive region.

China, which sees the 14th as a secessionist, reacted angrily on expected lines.

"US recently visited the autonomous region and officials there also met him. He also met the local community, educational and cultural institutes as well as religious venues," Chinese Foreign Ministry's said.

" briefed the US side about its religious and ethnic policies and also about socio-economic development in Tibet... China made clear its policy on dialogue and contact with the as well as foreigners' access to Tibet. Finally, it was also stressed that China firmly opposes any foreign interference in Tibet," Lu added.

Branstad was the first US to visit Tibet since 2015. Last year, enacted a law to deny visas to the Chinese officials who denied officials and journalists access to Tibet.

Tibet is China's troubled region that is almost off-limits to foreign journalists and diplomats.

sees the Dalai Lama a "trouble maker" in Tibet who fled to after a failed revolt in 1959.

The spiritual leader, who has been living in ever since, rejects Beijing's charges and says he seeks autonomy in Tibet where human rights violations have been reported.

China scorns any foreign leader or country that maintains contact with the Dalai Lama.

--IANS

gsh/soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)