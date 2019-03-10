60 years after Dalai Lama fled, China defends Tibet policies

is defending its often-criticized policies toward 60 years after the fled abroad amid an uprising against Chinese rule.

The official Agency says economic growth, increases in lifespan and better education refute the claims of critics.

is ruled under a smothering Chinese security blanket and many Tibetans abroad say the region's resources are being exploited for Beijing's benefit while Tibet's unique Buddhist culture is being destroyed.

Xinhua said "undeniable facts and figures" related to development "debunk the repeated lies and accusations that aim to smear Tibet's human rights with vile motives."



The article didn't directly mention Sunday's uprising anniversary, referring to the events of 1959 instead as the inauguration of "democratic reform" that saw the dismantlement of the Buddhist hierarchy and feudal structures.

