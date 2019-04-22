Trademark row: Matrimony.com claims interim order

Listed matchmaking company Limited on Monday said it had obtained an interim from the against Kalyan Matrimony over infringement.

In a statement here, said it had got an interim against Kalyan Matrimony, owned by Kalyan Jewellers, for infringement of its trademarks Tamil Matrimony, Telugu Matrimony, Kerala Matrimony and Kannada Matrimony through the Adwords Programme and in SEO ( optimisation).

The company had also obtained interim from the court against a few other violators with domain names similar to the trademarks of brands, it added.

The injunctions have been obtained against org, reddytelugumatrimony.com, telugumatrimony.org, vanjaritelugumatrimony.com, snkeralamatrimony.com, alltelugumatrimony.com as well as the mobile application Bharatcommunitymatrimony.

"We are pursuing legal action against those who deceptively use names similar to our trademarks and attempt to ride the goodwill and the reputation of our long-standing brands, on which we have invested heavily over the past two decades," said S. Ravichandran, GM (Legal & Regulatory) at Matrimony.com.

