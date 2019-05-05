Sudeep feels 'at home' on 'Dabangg 3' sets

Sudeep, who has started shooting for Salman Khan's " 3", has thanked the superstar for making him feel at home.

"Heat was unbearable, yet couldn't dominate the on set. It was a thrilling day, fabulous unit, fantabulous people, a humongous gym set up on location is an added bonus. First day of ' 3' wraps up with smiles. Thanks sir for making me feel at home," tweeted.

He also posted a photograph with Salman, and fans loved it.

" 3", being helmed by Prabhudheva, has been locked for release on December 20.

The film, being produced under the banner of and Production, also stars Sonakshi Sinha, reprising her role of Rajjo.

