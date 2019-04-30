Sudirman Cup: Sindhu, Srikanth to lead Indian team

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu, London bronze medallist and world number 8 men's singles shuttler Kidambi Srikanth will lead the Indian team at the 2019 mixed team championship, scheduled to be played in Nanning, from May 19-26.

In the last edition at Gold Coast, Australia, had reached the quarterfinals and have been seeded eighth in this edition. They have been grouped with hosts and in Group D and will need to finish in the top two in the league stage to reach the knockout stage.

had defeated in the mixed team format to win gold in Gold Coast last year and the absence of former world number one should come as good news to the Indian contingent.

The 13-member Indian contingent also comprises of in-form and will see the return of doubles star Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who was out of action due to an along with Chirag Shetty.

squad:

Men: Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Manu Atri, B Sumeeth Reddy and Pranaav Jerry Chopra

Women: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Ashwini Ponnappa, N Sikki Reddy, Poorvisha S Ram and J Meghana

