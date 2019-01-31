Surjewala bites dust in Jind, finishes third

on Thursday had a poor outing in the Assembly by-election, finishing third in a multi-cornered contest.

Surjewala, who was fielded as a "strong candidate" despite being a sitting legislator, did not even come second.

He secured only 22,740 votes against the 50,566 bagged by the winning BJP candidate

Young candidate of the newly formed (JJP) finshed second with 37,631 votes.

The accepted defeat.

"The people have given their mandate. We accept that. We will work for the development of constituency," Surjewala said.

Surjewala is the from the assembly seat.

The Congress said that there were complaints regarding mismatch of serial numbers of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and counting was stopped for some time.

