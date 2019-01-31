BJP wins Jind Assembly seat (Third Lead)

Lal Middha of Haryana's ruling BJP won the seat on Thursday by 12,935 votes.

This is the first time the (BJP) bagged the seat, making a new beginning in this "Jat" land seat.

A said in Chandigarh: "People have again reposed their faith in the policies, governance and transparency of the BJP government in the state and the Centre. BJP workers worked hard."

Middha, a non-Jat candidate, is the son of two-time INLD (Indian National Lok Dal) Hari Chand Middha, who passed away in August last year.

Counting of votes was held in Jind, 190 km from here, on Thursday.

