BJP wins Jind Assembly seat (Third Lead)

Krishan Lal Middha of Haryana's ruling BJP won the Jind Assembly seat on Thursday by 12,935 votes.
This is the first time the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged the Jind assembly seat, making a new beginning in this "Jat" land seat.
A visibly happy Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said in Chandigarh: "People have again reposed their faith in the policies, governance and transparency of the BJP government in the state and the Centre. BJP workers worked hard."
Middha, a non-Jat candidate, is the son of two-time INLD (Indian National Lok Dal) legislator Hari Chand Middha, who passed away in August last year.
Counting of votes was held in Jind, 190 km from here, on Thursday.
