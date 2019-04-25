Suspected militant die while planting bomb at Kabul varsity

A suspected militant was killed on Thursday when a device he was planting inside a washroom at a university in went off prematurely, police said.

Three students were also injured in the explosion at in the east of the Afghan capital.

"Today at around 10.30 a.m., a terrorist wanted to place explosives in the toilets of in Police District 8. The explosives went off prematurely and the man was killed," Basir Mujahid, police spokesperson, told news.

The explosion took place when most of the students were in classes.

"Initial investigation shows the man was a terrorist. We will release further details later," the police said.

The students were sent home for the day after the blast.

