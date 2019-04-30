Cricketer found guily of rape, jailed for 5 years

Australia-born Alex was slapped a five-year sentence on Tuesday for raping a woman he found "dozing" in his teammate's bedroom.

Ex-Worcestershire was convicted following the incident which had happened in 2017 during the first night of a sexual conquest "game" he helped set up on a group.

According to reports, committed the crime in a desperate bid to "score" in the game between him and his male friends in which they ranked each other on the basis of "sexual conquests".

According to Daily Mail, exchanges that suggested the had sex with 60 women during a previous "game" were not put before the jurors.

Another message, in which the described himself and teammate as a "pair of tens" who "should be banging models", was also ruled inadmissible, according to

Giving the verdict, said: "You probably thought it was laddish behaviour at the time. In truth it was foul sexism. It demeaned women and trivialised rape - a word you personally threw around lightly. Only now do you realise how serious rape is."

--IANS

kk/arm

