Britons take part in European Parliament elections

Voters in Britain were heading to the polling stations on Thursday for the elections, as the political deadlock over the UK's withdrawal from the bloc continues.

Britain is split into 12 regions for the elections, including 9 in England and one each in Scotland, and

A total of 73 members, known as members of the (MEPs), will be elected in the constituencies, the reported. Polling stations in Britain will be open till 10 p.m. BST.

The was also voting on Thursday while voting in other EU nations will take place at various times over the next three days.

The results will be announced once all EU nations have voted, with the voting process expected to be completed by 10 p.m. BST on Sunday.

Initially, the elections were not planned as Britain prepared to leave the EU on March 29. However, at the European summit in April, the and the agreed to delay until October 31.

It is uncertain for how long British MEPs will sit because of the uncertainties over

The elections are the 9th time Britain has elected MEPs to the British Theresa May's Conservatives in the European Parliament have 18 seats, the same as Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party, followed by Nigel Farage's Party with 14 seats, which earlier belonged to the

The rest of the seats are held by other parties, including two of Nicola Sturgeon's and one of Vince Cable's

--IANS

soni/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)