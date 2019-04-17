Tanushree slams Ajay Devgn for working with Alok Nath

has slammed for continuing to work with rape accused Nath in the forthcoming film "De De Pyaar De". The called him morally bankrupt and a spineless hypocrite.

"Tinsel town is full of liars, show-offs and spineless hypocrites. And it seems by a large public consensus that the sign post is pointing currently at Ajay Devgn," Tanushree, who had sparked India's #MeToo movement, said in a statement.

"During the #MeToo movement in India, the had tweeted and sworn never to work with those accused and now in a surprising and convenient turn of events is working with rape and harrasment accused Nath and supporting him to make a comeback to Bollywood," she added.

Tanushree said it was possible for the "De De Pyaar De" team to re-shoot Alok's scenes once the allegations against him were made public by

"Nobody even knew before the posters and trailers that Nath is in the film, so if Ajay and the makers wanted they could have just quietly replaced him and re-shot his portions (which is barely 10-15 days for character in Bollywood), and given the respect she deserves as well as several other women who were troubled by this guy, but no."

Nanda had last year accused Alok Nath of allegedly raping her nearly 19 years ago when they worked together. He denied it.

This had emerged after the #MeToo movement gained momentum in when Tanushree had accused veteran of sexual harassment on the sets of "Horn OK Pleassss" in 2008.

