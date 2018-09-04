Target all terrorist groups, Pentagon to Pakistan

A day ahead of US and General stopover in Islamabad, the has said that will continue to press to "indiscriminately" target all terrorist groups.

"Since January, we have consistently engaged with Pakistani military officials at the highest levels, based on both a shared commitment to defeat all terrorist groups that threaten regional stability and security, as well as on a shared vision of a peaceful future for Afghanistan," told on Monday.

"We continue to press to indiscriminately target all terrorist groups, including the Haqqani Network and we continue to call on to arrest, expel or bring the leadership to the negotiating table."

The also clarifed: "The suspension of security assistance to Pakistan was announced in January 2018. CSF is included in the suspension and it remains in place."

had suspended all security related assistance to Pakistan early in 2018, alleging that was not acting against militant groups as promised, New International reported.

Following the presidential orders the froze around a billion dollar aid to Pakistan but had also proposed some $300 million in its new annual budget which was again tied to act against militant groups.

This has been a long demand from the to come to terms with militant groups especially the to help initiate dialogue for a political settlement in

"Owing to lack of Pakistani decisive actions in support of the strategy the remaining $300 million was reprogrammed by in the July 2018 timeframe for other urgent priorities before the funds expire on September 30."

and Dunford will be in on Wednesday en route to

They will meet the new led government to discuss issues of mutual concern in an attempt to gain much needed cooperation in at a time when violence is escalating and Trump's year-old strategy is making little headway against the ahead of the mid-term poll in the US, reported.

