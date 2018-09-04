Twitter CEO personally taking call on high-profile accounts: Report

As gets ready to testify before the US Congress on September 5, reports have surfaced that he is personally weighing in on high-profile decisions to ban controversial accounts, frustrating some employees.

According to a report in on Monday, overruled a decision by his staff to ban the right-wing conspiracy theorist

He also reportedly "instructed his employees to let alt-right provocateur keep one of his accounts after the trust and safety team kicked him off the platform in 2016".

Twitter's Vijaya Gadde, however, disputed the report.

"Any suggestion that Jack made or overruled any of these decisions is completely and totally false," Gadde was quoted as saying in a statement.

Facing the heat from conservative commentators and lawmakers over alleged censoring of Republicans on Twitter, has been called to testify before the about algorithms and content monitoring.

According to Kevin McCarthy, " platforms are increasingly serving as today's town squares. But sadly, conservatives are too often finding their voices silenced".

"One-sided conversations are an affront to the public mission that serve as the foundations for these platforms -- including Twitter," he said in a statement in August.

Later, Dorsey will also testify about election security along with and a from before the

In an interview with CNN, Dorsey said needs more resources to enact rules aimed at tackling heated political rhetoric on its platform.

He said Twitter did not take action against radio host Jones until reports came in, pointing out that he violated Twitter's policies.

"As we receive reports, we take action," Dorsey said.

After facing protests on its platform, Twitter had temporarily banned the account of Jones.

US also tweeted about the issue. "They are closing down the opinions of many people on the RIGHT, while at the same time doing nothing to others. Speaking loudly and clearly for the Trump Administration, we won't let that happen," tweeted Trump.

--IANS

na/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)