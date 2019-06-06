Tathagata Roy stokes row with anti-Bengali tweets

Known for stoking controversy on social media, Governor has again raked up a storm by posting a series of anti-Bengali tweets, saying that the greatness of was long gone and that were either "sweeping floors" or working as "bar dancers" in

The former BJP leader, who hails from West Bengal, was offering his views on states opposing making learning Hindi mandatory in schools.

"There is no great opposition. They are only making empty noise for political reasons. Assam, Odisha and are also non-Hindi speaking states, but they don't oppose Hindi," Roy tweeted in Bangla on Tuesday.

He further said: "The second argument is that being the land of Vidyasagar, Vivekananda, Rabindranath and Netaji, why should learn Hindi. I fail to understand what is the connection between these four great men and learning Hindi.

"Who will explain to them that the era of these stalwarts is long gone, and the greatness of is gone too. Now from to Kerala, Bengali boys are sweeping floors and Bengali girls are bar dancers in Mumbai, which was unthinkable before."

While many of Roy's followers supported his views, they also drew a lot of flak from users who criticised the Governor for making generalised statements about Bengalis, arguing that youth from many other states also did similar works, not because they didn't know Hindi, but due to the lack of opportunities.

In February, Roy had stoked a major row by supporting an appeal made by a "retired of Indian Army" asking people to "boycott everything that is Kashmiri" in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack.

"An appeal from a retired of the Indian Army: Don't visit Kashmir, don't go to for the next 2 years. Don't buy articles from emporia or Kashmiri tradesman who come every winter. Boycott everything Kashmiri. I am inclined to agree," Roy had tweeted.

--IANS

arm/

