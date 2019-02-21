CPI(M) demands Tathagata Roy's sacking over Kashmir tweet

The CPIM on Thursday demanded sacking of over his support for calls of boycotting in the wake of the attack.

Describing Roy's comments as "outrageous", the CPI(M)'s Politburo in a statement said the governor's endorsement comes at time when Kashmiris, particularly students, across the country were being victimised.

" holds a constitutional office. As a of he is expected to be a of the Indian Constitution. This is not the first time he has made public comments which disgrace the post he holds and violate the fundamentals of the Indian Constitution," the statement said.

Roy on Tuesday had tweeted his support for boycott of and Kashmiris.

"An appeal from a retired of the Indian Army: Don't visit Kashmir,don't go to for the next 2 years. Don't buy articles from emporia or Kashmiri tradesman who come every winter. Boycott everything Kashmiri. I am inclined to agree," Roy had tweeted.

The CPI(M) said, "This is a transgression and is unacceptable. The of must immediately sack him.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)