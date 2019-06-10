Telangana, Andhra CMs condole Girish Karnad's death

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers on Monday condoled the death of Jnanpith winner and multi-lingual actor Girish Karnad.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao said the contributions made by Girish Karnad in the field of literature, theatre, film attained an international fame. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy described Karnad's death as a great loss to both literary and cine fields.
--IANS
ms/pg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU