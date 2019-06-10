Arunachal, Andhra, Telangana, Jharkhand Governors meet Shah

B.D. Mishra, E.S.L. Narasimhan and Droupadi Murmu, the Governors of Arunachal Pradesh, and Telangana, and respectively on Monday met at his office in the North block here.

Earlier in the day, also met Shah to apprise him about the current situation in the state. He, however, called it a "courtesy visit".

--IANS

rak/rbe/mag/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)