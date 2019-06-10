JUST IN
Arunachal, Andhra, Telangana, Jharkhand Governors meet Shah

IANS  |  New Delhi 

B.D. Mishra, E.S.L. Narasimhan and Droupadi Murmu, the Governors of Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and Jharkhand respectively on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his office in the North block here.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi also met Shah to apprise him about the current situation in the state. He, however, called it a "courtesy visit".

Mon, June 10 2019.

