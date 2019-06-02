Donald Trump denies calling Meghan Markle 'nasty'

US on Sunday denied that he called Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, "nasty" and blamed the for making up the whole episode.

"I never called 'nasty.' Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it!" Trump said in a post, the news reported.

Trump tweeted after the subject of came up in an interview he gave to a tabloid ahead of his three-day state visit to the this week at the invitation of

The US leader said he was not aware that Markle, a former who married in May 2018, supported his Democratic rival in the 2016 and had vowed to shift to if he won the

During the 2016 campaign, said Trump was "misogynistic" and "divisive." "You're not just voting for a woman if it's Hillary. Yes, you're voting because she's a woman, but certainly, because Trump has made it easy to see that you don't really want that kind of world that he's painting," Markle said.

Trump said he was not aware of the comments that the former had made about him. "I didn't know that. What can I say? I didn't know that she was nasty," Trump said.

The President, however, said he thought Markle would make "a very good" American "It is nice, and I am sure she will do excellently. She will be very good. I hope she does (succeed)," Trump said, referring to Markle's role as a member of the British

During his state visit, Trump will be welcomed with full honours and is scheduled to meet several members of the

The Duchess of Sussex, however, will not participate in the events because she gave birth a few weeks ago to her first child,

Security will be tight during Trump's visit and many protests, including a huge demonstration on Tuesday in are planned while he meets at 10 Downing Street.

--IANS

rs/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)