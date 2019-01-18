Tendulkar joins Anil Kapoor to announce 'Selection Day' new season

Batting maestro engaged in a conversation with to announce the second season of "Selection Day".

took to Twitter, wondering when "Selection Day" would return for its second innings.

To this, Anil, who has backed the series based on the novel of the same name by Booker Aravind Adiga, responded: "'Selection: Day Part 2' is releasing very soon! And you know it's going to be ekdum.... well you know the rest already."

He was hinting at his popular dialogue: "ekdum jhakaas" (absolutely amazing).

The official handle of then announced that "Selection Day: Part 2" will start streaming from April 22 this year.

The series is a coming-of-age drama about two brothers -- and Manju -- who are raised by their strict, obsessive father to be star players in The cast includes Ratna Pathak Shah, Mahesh Manjrekar, and debutantes and as brothers and

"Selection Day: Part 2" will follow the story of protagonists Manju and Radha, who go to to follow their dream.

--IANS

sug/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)