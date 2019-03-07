Thai political party that backed King's sister dissolved

-
The Constitutional Court of Thailand on Thursday ordered a dissolution of a party that had nominated the elder sister of the country's King as its presidential candidate for contravening the constitutional monarchy.
The Thai Raksa Chart had announced Princess Ubolratana Mahidol's candidacy on February 8. But the same day, the country's television broadcast a statement by King Maha Vajiralongkorn calling his sister's nomination "inappropriate".
The political party is linked to former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra who was overthrown by a coup in 2006. His sister Yingluck Shinawatra suffered the same fate eight years later. Both of them are in exile.
