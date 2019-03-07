PIL seeks 'equal space' for all political parties to campaign

A public interest litigation (PIL) demanding "equal space" in public and private premises for all political parties across the country to organize meetings or rallies was filed before the on Thursday.

The petition has been filed by social activists and

The , (M-SEC), the of Police and others have been made parties.

"We have demanded that the SECs should identify and permit specific premises in every city, town for all political parties to use without discrimination so that they can campaign and propagate their political ideas," Sarode told IANS.

The petitioners cited several recent instances whereby the "freedom of thoughts and expression" was flouted as some political parties were not permitted to conduct peaceful meetings.

They recalled how and were denied permission by the and how was not allowed in Pune.

"The CEC and SECs must ensure that irrespective of which political party is ruling the state, all other political parties must get an equal opportunity to be heard by the masses and the police must ensure they are not refused permission for the same," Choudhari said.

--IANS

qn/pg/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)