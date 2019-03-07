PIL seeks 'equal space' for all political parties to campaign

-
ALSO READ
HC rejects PIL over families dominating political parties
SC dismisses PIL seeking court-monitored probe into Mirage crash
Has PIL become 'Political Interest Litigation', asks SC judge
Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking EC's supervision of parties' internal polls
SC junks PIL seeking to debar candidates with more than 2 children from electoral fray
-
A public interest litigation (PIL) demanding "equal space" in public and private premises for all political parties across the country to organize meetings or rallies was filed before the Bombay High Court on Thursday.
The petition has been filed by social activists Asim Sarode and Vishwambhar Choudhari.
The Chief Election Commissioner , the Maharashtra State Election Commissioner (M-SEC), the Director General of Police and others have been made parties.
"We have demanded that the SECs should identify and permit specific premises in every city, town for all political parties to use without discrimination so that they can campaign and propagate their political ideas," Sarode told IANS.
The petitioners cited several recent instances whereby the "freedom of thoughts and expression" was flouted as some political parties were not permitted to conduct peaceful meetings.
They recalled how West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party President Dilip Ghosh and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat were denied permission by the Mamata Banerjee government and how AIMIM chief Asasuddin Owaisi was not allowed in Pune.
"The CEC and SECs must ensure that irrespective of which political party is ruling the state, all other political parties must get an equal opportunity to be heard by the masses and the police must ensure they are not refused permission for the same," Choudhari said.
--IANS
qn/pg/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU