BJP harassing Muslims, says SP MLA

MLA on Thursday accused the BJP of harassing Muslims so badly that they were left with only two options: give up Islam or join the (BJP).

Irked at the demolition of 'Urdu Gate' in Rampur by the government, the MLA said: "Atrocities on Muslims have reached an unbearable level."

He slammed for blindly following the BJP government's orders. "He will do all that is possible to harass Muslims in the constituency," Khan said.

The MLA is a and son of Azam Khan.

The Urdu Gate was built during the previous regime.

On Wednesday, the structure was razed to the ground in three hours using six bulldozers, prompting the sharp reaction.

Officials contested that the gate built on the road leading to the was built in haste and violated rules.

