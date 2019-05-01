Thailand's king appoints his consort as queen

Thailand's Maha Vajiralongkorn, who will have his official coronation on Saturday, has appointed his consort as the country's

An announcement Wednesday in said Suthida Na Ayudhya is legally married to the 66-year-old king, and is now Suthida.

Although she has been in the public eye for about three years, there has been little



official information released about her and the was a surprise to many Thais.

She is reported to be 40 years old and to have previously worked as a flight attendant for The two reportedly met on a flight. Suthida joined the in 2013 and became of the king's security unit, currently holding a general's rank. The new also has several top royal

has had three previous marriages and divorced his previous wife, with whom he has a son, in 2014. He became after the death in October 2016 of his father,

Thai television, which broadcast the royal order Wednesday evening, showed a video of Suthida prostrating herself before the king, to whom she, according to the announcer, presented a tray of flowers and joss sticks, and in return was bestowed traditional gifts associated with royal power.

It also showed the king in a white uniform and his bride in a pink silk traditional dress formally registering their marriage on Wednesday in his palace residence in the capital,

It showed what the television said was the couple signing a marriage certificate book, which was also signed by the king's sister, Sirindhorn, and as witnesses.

and other senior officials were also in attendance.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)