"The Accidental Prime Minister", which delves on former Indian Singh's tenure, has been cleared for release in with minor cuts, Pakistan's Central Board of (CBFC) said on Tuesday. The film will release in the country on January 18.

"The film has been cleared with minor excisions," chief told IANS via

Starring as Singh, the film, directed by is based on an eponymous book by Sanjaya Baru, who was the former Prime Minister's

of Pen, the film's presenter, is glad the film is releasing in

"PEN Studios is happy to announce that our one-of-a-kind political film, 'The Accidental Prime Minister', has got a green signal from Pakistani movie-goers will be able to enjoy the film. I always admired as a brave cricketer, and now I respect him as a too," Gada told IANS.

"I am also thankful to chairman for approving our film," Gada added.

--IANS

rb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)