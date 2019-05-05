Maa tujhe salaam: SRK tells Gauri

superstar Khan could only recount words from A.R. Rahman's "Maa tujhe salaam" on seeing his wife with their youngest son AbRam, and their filmmaker friend Karan Johar's twins.

"Maa tujhe salaam," wrote on as he shared a post by Gauri.

In the photograph shared by Gauri, she is seen holding onto AbRam who is sitting on her lap. Sitting on either side of them are Karan's twins Yash and Roohi.

"Spending time with the three musketeers," Gauri tweeted.

AbRam looks most mischievous in a pair of shorts and a cool blue t-shirt. His style is on point with a blue shoe and a red shoe on each of his feet.

Gauri looks casual but chic with her hair tied loosely.

