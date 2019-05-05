JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

Back Congress, defeat BJP: Mayawati to voters

Business Standard

B.J. Novak is godfather to Mindy Kaling's daughter

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

Actress Mindy Kaling says actor B.J. Novak is godfather to her 16-month-old daughter.

Opening about their friendship, which began when they shared the screen together on "The Office", the 39-year-old actress and writer revealed that the pair are so close that Novak is actually godfather to her daughter Katherine Swati, reports people.com.

"The truth is that B.J. is so much more like family now than a platonic friend. He's the godfather to my daughter," Kaling told Good Housekeeping.

"He comes over like once a week. Sometimes he'll come over just to hang out with her," she added.

--IANS

nn/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, May 05 2019. 18:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU