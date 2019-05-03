There's space for all types of actors: Bhumi

Bhumi Pednekar, who will next be seen on the big screen in "Saand Ki Aankh", says there is no scope for unhealthy competition in the current scenario in the film industry.

Bhumi was interacting with the media at the wrap-up party of "Saand Ki Aankh" which was also attended by her co- Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap and here on Thursday.

Today, there are many young talented actors and actresses making their mark in the film industry with their outstanding body of work. Bhumi was asked about one whom she considers the biggest competition in the film industry.

She said: "It is not about competition. I feel that nowadays, there is space for every type of "

"In the current scenario, we are doing so much of good work that there is no scope for unhealthy competition. I think we all are supporting each other's work and we all want that our film should do well and we should get appreciated for our work.

"I feel that all my colleagues are competent and brilliant so, I get inspired when I look at their body of work."

"Saand Ki Aankh" is a film based on the life of sharpshooters and her sister-in-law

Talking about her upcoming film, Bhumi said: "It is fun when you do interesting work and when you play interesting characters. This film is very special to me. In this film, Taapsee and I are playing characters who are double of our actual age. The characters which we have played in the film, they have left a legacy and an interesting story behind them.

"They have literally changed our ecosystem so, definitely there was a challenge while shooting for this film but more than a challenge, there was a responsibility on us to tell the story of these two lovely and amazing women."

--IANS

iv/nn/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)