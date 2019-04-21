JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Terrorism

India's nuclear weapons not for 'Diwali', asserts Modi

BJP to defend 62 seats in phase 3, Congress 16 (IANS special)

Business Standard

Three Indians killed in Sri Lanka

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Three Indians are among those killed in the suicide bombings in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj announced.

The Minister quoted the Indian High Commission as saying that it had been informed by the National Hospital in Colombo about the death of three Indian nationals: Lokashini, Narayan Chandrashekhar and Ramesh.

"We are ascertaining further details," the Minister said.

Earlier reports from Kerala said that a woman from the state who was holidaying in Colombo with her husband was killed in the terror attack.

--IANS

mr/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, April 21 2019. 20:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU