Business Standard

Three militants killed in Bandipora forest operation

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Three militants were killed in a gunfight on Saturday in an anti-militancy operation by the Army in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said the three terrorists were killed in Chandajan forest area of Bandipora.

"Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the slain terrorists whose identity is being ascertained. The operation has ended," Col Kalia said.

Two soldiers were injured in the operation that began on Friday.

First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 19:22 IST

