Two Telugu TV actresses killed in road accident

Two Telugu television actresses were killed in a in Telangana's district on Wednesday, police said.

The actresses identified as (20) and (21) were returning to after completing shooting of a serial. and another person travelling in the same vehicle were injured.

The police said the tried to avert collision with a truck coming from the opposite direction and in the process hit a roadside tree near Appareddy Guda in the early hours of the day.

While died on the spot, succumbed to her injuries while being shifted to hospital. The injured were admitted to government-run in

was acting in the popular daily soap 'Mutyala Muggu'. was an Both hailed from

The television artists had gone to on Monday for shooting in After completing the shooting, the team was returning to

--IANS

ms/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)