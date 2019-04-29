Tiwari holds road show for 3rd consecutive day

Tiwari, re-contesting the seat, held an 8-km-long road show in his constituency for the third consecutive day on Monday.

He kicked off the road show from Seemapuri area and then went to Nandnagari and Sundarnagari. His road show will culminate at Dilshad Garden.

Hundreds of workers raised slogans in favour of Tiwari, who is popular among the Poorvanchali voters.

He got down from his vehicle at several places to interact with the residents. Many people could be seen on rooftops and balconies to get a glimpse of the star.

is pitted against former and and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Dilip Pandey.

On Sunday and Saturday, he held a 10-km-long and 15-km-long road show in Burari and Loni area, respectively. He had held a similar road show in his constituency earlier this week on the day of filing his nomination papers.

In 2014, the BJP had defeated of by 1.50 lakh votes.

will vote on May 12.

