Tiwari holds 10-km roadshow, flays AAP, Congress

Bhojpuri actor and singer Manoj Tiwari, re-contesting the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, held a 10-km-long roadshow in his constituency for the second consecutive day on Sunday and accused the Congress and the AAP of helping anti-national forces.
Tiwari, the BJP state unit chief, held the roadshow in the Poorvanchali-dominated Burari area. During his 4-hour-long roadshow, the BJP leader who is popular among Poorvanchali voters got down from his open mini-truck at many places to interact with residents.
Hundreds of BJP supporters turned out to support their leader during the roadshow despite the scorching heat. Many people could be seen on rooftops and their balconies to get a glimpse of the Bhojpuri star.
Interacting with people, Tiwari said: "Today, the country faces major security threat from foreign powers and few anti-national elements."
"The Congress, which ruled for years, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that has been ruling for last four and half years are supporting the anti-national forces. Hence, the country needs strong government and for this purpose, we need Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the country," he said.
Remarking that the country is galloping on the path of development under Modi, he said India needed a "majboot" (strong) and not a "majboor" (helpless) government.
Tiwari's procession passed through several congested roads and localities of North East Delhi.
On Saturday, he held a 15-km-long roadshow from Loni Road to Shahdara, which saw participation of hundreds of BJP workers and supporters. He had held a similar roadshow in his constituency earlier this week on the day of filing his nomination papers.
In 2014, the BJP leader had defeated Anand Kumar of the AAP by 1.50 lakh votes.
But he is facing a stiff challenge this time around in a triangular contest involving former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit and AAP's Dilip Pandey.
Polling for all the seven seats in the national capital is scheduled in the sixth phase on May 12. The BJP, which won all seven seats in 2014, is faced with triangular contests in the city after the Congress-AAP alliance talks failed.
