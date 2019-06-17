JUST IN
TN doctors protest in support of Kolkata colleagues

IANS  |  Chennai 

Doctors in government and private hospitals in Tamil Nadu staged protests on Monday in support of the striking doctors in Kolkata and for safety of medical practitioners.

The 24-hour nationwide strike was called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) calling for a law to protect the doctors.

Outpatient services were stopped in many hospitals, but emergency cases were attended to by the doctors.

In some hospitals, doctors attended duty wearing black badges as a mark of protest.

First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 16:52 IST

