The electoral battle in the Lok Sabha seat of and Kashmir has become interesting for poll watchers, but tough for contestants.

The constituency, spread over and districts, is geographically one of the largest and population-wise one of the smallest in the country. Being one of the remotest areas of the country, the division has its own issues, dissimilar to the Valley or the division.

Politically, has always been closer to than to or Jammu, the two administrative capitals of J&K. It has faced no separatist movement, even as the Valley continues to remain in the throes of an unabated violence.

For over four months, from the middle of December to the end of April, each year, Ladakh remains emotionally and economically cut off from the rest of the state as snow in the Zojilla Pass area snaps it's only surface link.

Of the 1,56,888 voters (85,763 in and 71,125 in districts), 79,432 are men and 77,456 are women. They will vote on May 6 in the last phase of the five-phase

The nomination papers of Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (BJP), (Congress) and four -- Haji Ali Karbalai, Sajjad Hussain, and Ali -- were found valid in scrutiny on Saturday.

But the contest is largely among the BJP, the and the independent The regional National Conference (NC) and the have not fielded candidates in Hussain's support.

Traditionally, Buddhists and Muslims vote on different lines. With the Buddhist votes likely to be divided between Namgyal and Spalbar, both Buddhists from Leh, the NC and the PDP plan to consolidate votes behind Hussain.

Hussain also has the backing of Kargil's powerful religious organisation, However, what's thrown a spanner into the NC-PDP plan is the presence of Karbalai, former MLA from Kargil, as Independent.

Karbalai deserted the after he was denied ticket. He is being backed by influential Hectic efforts are on to persuade him to on Monday, the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers in the constituency.

Ladakh's long-standing demand for grant of divisional status was fulfilled during the current Presidential rule in the state. Because of this is quite popular among Buddhists and this will weigh in favour of Namgyal, also the of the powerful

--IANS

sq/rtp/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)